Torontonians will head to the polls on June 26 to elect a new mayor and they will have a staggering 102 candidates to choose from.

It is, in fact, the biggest mayoral field in Toronto’s post amalgamation history.

To help to familiarize you with some of the candidates, CP24.com has published profiles on each of the top contenders according to polling.

To learn more about their policies, their background and what motivated them to enter the race, just click on the candidate’s name using the top bar.

You can also read about some of the other interesting names on the ballot here.