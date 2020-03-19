TORONTO - The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre has updated its list of known COVID-19-related scams. The CAFC, which works with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Competition Bureau and Ontario Provincial Police, is urging Canadians to be vigilant as fraudsters look to exploit the crisis.

Here is the CAFC's latest list of tricks that have been detected, as of March 18:

-- Cleaning or heating companies offering duct cleaning services or filters to protect from COVID-19 offering "special" air filters.

-- Local and provincial hydro/electrical power companies threatening to disconnect power for non-payment.

-- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) the World Health Organization (WHO) offering fake lists for sale of COVID-19 infected people in your neighbourhood

-- Public Health Agency of Canada giving false results saying you have been tested positive for COVID-19 tricking you into confirming your health card and credit card numbers for a prescription

-- Red Cross and other known charities offering free medical products (e.g. masks) for a donation.

-- Government departments sending out coronavirus-themed phishing emails tricking you into opening malicious attachments tricking you to reveal sensitive personal and financial details

-- Financial advisers pressuring people to invest in hot new stocks related to the disease offering financial aid and/or loans to help you get through the shut downs.

-- Door-to-door sales people selling household decontamination services.

-- Private companies offering fake COVID-19 tests for sale.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 19, 2020.