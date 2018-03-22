

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





About 2,000 residents of a Thorncliffe apartment building have been without water for more than 24 hours.

The water was shut off on Wednesday at around 2 p.m. after a pipe corroded at the building located at 49 Thorncliffe Park Drive.

According to Ward 26 Don Valley West Coun. Jon Burnside, the city was called in to turn the water back on after a private company believed the problem was fixed. However, once the water was turned back on, Burnside said, the pipe continued to leak forcing them to shut the water off again immediately.

“It’s an old pipe that apparently corroded and it burst right where it comes into the building so it was all encased in concrete,” he said. “There was some confusion the way it was articulated to the residents, which led them to believe that it was the city’s problem when in fact unfortunately the city can’t get involved in private property.”

Residents of the apartment building have described the situation as “very frustrated” and “uncomfortable.”

“It’s been over 30 hours that we have been experiencing this problem,” one resident told CP24 on Thursday night at around 9 p.m. “We cannot flush our toilets, we have problems in our kitchens and this is now going to cause pest in our apartments and the smell is really bad as you can imagine because we cannot flush, cannot wash our dishes and there is not enough water in the lobby.”

Burnside said the community centre across the street has remained open for residents to use their facilities until the issue is resolved.

“Unfortunately they’re (the private company) not able to give us a timeline,” he said at around 10 p.m.

Bottles of water were being handed out to residents in the lobby on Thursday night.

Burnside added that he asked for Mayor John Tory to come to the apartment building.

“They’re working hard with the repairs,” Tory said while speaking with CP24 at the scene. “It is a problem with the building as opposed to the city’s water supply.”

“It’s very upsetting for the people and I came really to provide them with the degree of assurance that we’re doing everything we can with the landlord to get this water restored.”

CP24 reached out to management of the building but were declined a comment on the matter.