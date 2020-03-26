Premier Doug Ford says he plans to “come after” any retailer who decides to jack up the price on essential goods following reports that an upscale Toronto grocery chain was charging customers $30 for a container of Lysol wipes.

“I have zero, zero tolerance for price gouging. I’m calling them out. Pusateri’s, I hear they are selling hand wipes for $30 a tin. That is disgusting,” the premier said during the province’s daily COVID-19 update at Queen’s Park on Thursday. “Absolutely disgusting that a company like that would be selling hand wipes for that cost.”

Images taken at one of Pusateri’s locations near Avenue Road and Lawrence Avenue show signs advertising Lysol wipes for $29.99 per container with a limit of one container per family.

The wipes, along with many other household cleaning products, have been a difficult commodity to find in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When we have so many great companies, the vast majority of companies around this province (and) around the country, trying to help people out, (that) people would have the nerve to actually jack up the prices to $30 a container for hand wipes, it is beyond belief,” Ford said.

“Nothing gets me more furious than someone taking advantage and price gouging the public that are in desperate need of these items.”

Ford said his government is working to put a stop to the situation in the coming days.

“We are bringing this to cabinet and we are putting in an order that it is going to be illegal for price gouging,” he said. "We are going to come after you hard. I’m going to protect the people of this province.”

Pusateri’s has not publicly commented on the incident.