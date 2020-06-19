

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A 37-year-old woman who was killed in a horrific crash in Brampton that also claimed the life of her three young daughters has been identified.

The Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board has released a statement confirming that Karolina Ciasullo and her three young daughters were the victims in a multi-vehicle collision near Countryside Drive and Torbram Road on Thursday afternoon.

They say that Ciasullo worked as a Grade 4 teacher at Isaac Jogues Catholic Elementary School in Brampton, where the flag has been lowered to half-mast today.

Member of the school board’s tragic events team will also be available to assist any student or staff who requires support.

“Our deepest condolences go out to her husband, other members of the family, friends and colleagues. As a Catholic school community, we offer our prayers for the family and all those affected by this tragic event,” the statement from the board reads.

The identification of Ciasullo comes as more details emerge about the crash that claimed her life and the lives of her children – ages one, four and six.

Witness reports have indicated that an Infiniti was travelling through the intersection of Countryside Drive and Torbram Road at a high rate of speed at around noon on Thursday when it slammed into the SUV carrying Ciasullo and her daughters, causing it to careen into a light pole.

According to a Go Fund Me page, the collision resulted in the death of Ciasullo and her daughters Klara, Lilianna and Mila.

The 20-year-old driver of the Infiniti, meanwhile, was transported to a hospital where he remains in serious condition.

Few details are known about what led up to the crash at this point, though the province’s police watchdog has invoked its mandate amid reports that a police vehicle was following the Infiniti.

On Friday morning, Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown told CP24 that he has was briefed about the incident on Thursday night and was informed that Ontario Provincial Police had received a call about alleged “erratic and reckless” driving involving the Infiniti 30 minutes prior to the crash.

He said that he was also told that the individual behind the wheel “had multiple offences for driving” and had a prohibited licence as a result. The vehicle’s plates also didn’t belong to the car, Brown said.

Neither the SIU or Peel Regional Police were able to confirm Brown's information when contacted by CP24.

“It makes your blood boil. This can’t be a slap on the wrist,” Brown said. “I believe this is criminal negligence causing death and there has to be real consequences for people who cause real damage like this.”

The SIU has said that it is unclear at this time whether the Infiniti had run a red light as some, including Brown, have alleged.

It has also said that it is too early to say whether the police officer that spotted the Infiniti had their lights and sirens activated at the time.

Speaking with CP24, Brown likened the collision to “watching a horror movie in real life” and said that there are just “no words to describe the sorrow and pain” that many people in Brampton are feeling today.

While the investigation into the crash is ongoing, he said that he hopes justice is eventually served.

“I have an 11-month-old here at home and hearing the story of a police officer unsuccessfully trying to do CPR on that nine-month-old, it is just incomprehensible and so needless,” he said. “It makes you so angry because you have this beautiful family and their life has been stolen.”

On Friday St. Cornelius Elementary in sent out a letter to parents confirming that one of young children killed in the crash attended Senior Kindergarten at the school.

Meanwhile, a woman who visited the crash site to leave some flowers and a handwritten note told CP24 that she knew Ciasullo as someone “who did everything for her children” and “was passionate about life.”

“She was filled with light and hope,” Natalie Grossi said. “It is definitely a loss. It is a loss for everybody.”

Speaking with reporters during his daily briefing at Queen's Park on Friday, Premier Doug Ford called the loss of the family “absolutely heart-wrenching.”

“Three kids, a mother, it is absolutely heart wrenching. Our prayers, our thoughts are with you and your entire family,” he said. “Justice will be served.”

No charges have been laid in connection with the collision at this point.

In addition to the SIU investigation, Peel Regional Police's major collision bureau is conducting a parallel investigation into the cause of the crash.