An adult and a child are being rushed to hospital with serious injuries after they were struck by the driver of a vehicle in midtown Toronto Thursday morning, paramedics say.

Police say emergency crews were called to the area of Mount Pleasant Road and Davisville Avenue, in the city’s Davisville Village neighbourhood, at 8:45 a.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck.

Toronto Paramedic Services tell CP24 that two people, an adult and a child, sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to a trauma centre.

The driver of the vehicle involved remained on scene, police said.

Emergency crews remain on scene and motorists should expect delays in the area.