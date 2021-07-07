

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - The Art Gallery of Ontario is set to welcome back visitors this month with a much-hyped exhibition of the pop-art phenom Andy Warhol.

The Toronto gallery says it's preparing to reopen on July 21, pending final confirmation from provincial and local authorities.

Art lovers can purchase tickets to see more than 250 of Warhol's works, including such iconic images as “Campbell's Soup Cans” and “Marilyn Diptych.”

AGO members will be first in line for access to the exhibition between July 21 and 25. Annual pass-holders will be welcomed as of July 24, followed by single-ticket visitors on July 27.

Other new exhibitions include showcases of Inuk artist Shuvinai Ashoona and Canadian painter Ben Woolfitt, as well as a collection of medieval religious relics.

All visitors to the AGO must book their tickets in advance and arrive within a 15-minute time-slot.

“After eight months, we are absolutely thrilled to reopen our doors,” Stephan Jost, the AGO's director and CEO, said in a statement Wednesday.

“This time has served as a powerful reminder that art and culture are vital to our collective sense of well-being.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 7, 2021.