AGO to reopen on Tuesday as workers vote in favour of tentative deal
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, April 28, 2024 5:42PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, April 28, 2024 5:45PM EDT
The union representing workers at the Art Gallery of Ontario says its members have voted in favour of a tentative deal that was struck last week.
The AGO workers had been on strike for a month.
The gallery is set to reopen on Tuesday.