Air Canada 737 MAX 8 forced to land in Arizona due to engine issue
A Boeing 737 MAX 8 operated by Air Canada lands, Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Boeing Field in Seattle. The Federal Aviation Administration plans to revamp oversight of airplane development after the two deadly crashes of 737 Max 8 airplanes, according to testimony prepared for a Capitol Hill hearing on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Aishwarya Nair, Reuters
Published Friday, December 25, 2020 1:24PM EST
An Air Canada Boeing Co 737-8 Max en route between Arizona and Montreal with three crew members on board suffered an engine issue that forced the crew to divert the aircraft to Tucson, Arizona, the Canadian airline company said in an emailed statement on Friday.
Shortly after the take-off, the pilots received an "engine indication" and "decided to shut down one engine," an Air Canada spokesman said.
"The aircraft then diverted to Tucson, where it landed normally and remains." The incident took place on Dec. 22.
The crew received a left engine hydraulic low pressure indication and declared a PAN PAN emergency before diverting the flight, Belgian aviation news website Aviation24.be reported.
Boeing did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on Friday.
The United States lifted a 20-month-old flight ban on the 737 MAX last month, with the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration outlining details of the software, system and training upgrades Boeing and airlines must complete before carrying passengers.