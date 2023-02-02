An Air Canada outage that impacted operations at Toronto Pearson International Airport has been resolved, the airline said Thursday.

The IT issue affecting our @TorontoPearson flights is resolved. We apologize for any delays and appreciate our customers' patience. Please check your flight's status and use our convenient mobile and web check-in before going to the airport. — Air Canada (@AirCanada) February 2, 2023

In a tweet posted early Thursday afternoon, Air Canada said it was "experiencing an IT issue affecting airport check-in at [Toronto Pearson]."

"Customers should check in on through mobile or on the web before going to the airport," the airline advised.

Toronto Pearson said the outage impacted functions such as check-in, baggage delivery, and gating.

At approximately 3:30 p.m., Air Canada announced that the issue had been resolved.