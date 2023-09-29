

The Canadian Press





Air Canada pilots are demonstrating at Toronto's Pearson airport today, calling for better wages and working conditions as talks with the country's biggest carrier continue.

The Air Line Pilots Association kick-started the bargaining process in June, one day after fellow union members at WestJet ratified a new collective agreement.

The union represents more than 5,000 Air Canada pilots.

Both union and employer say the so-called informational picket at Terminal 1, which comes the same day their own nine-year deal expires, will not affect Air Canada's flight schedule.