

The Canadian Press





Food service workers say they have reached a tentative agreement with airline caterer Gate Gourmet nearly two weeks after walking off the job, meaning travellers through Toronto may soon find a full menu option on flights once again.

Teamsters Canada says a vote on whether to ratify the deal will take place throughout Monday.

The union says that if they approve the collective agreement, employees will be back on the job Tuesday.

About 800 catering workers at Toronto's Pearson airport went on strike on April 16, leaving thousands of passengers without meals.

The employees cook, package and deliver food and beverages to planes for service on board, with Air Canada and WestJet having to limit meal offerings after the job action.

The would-be deal comes after Ontario mediators called the picketing workers back to the table Friday for talks with the Swiss-owned Gate Gourmet.

The company declined to comment on the development Monday morning.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2024.