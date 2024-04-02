A man from Ajax has been charged with murder in connection with the death of his girlfriend over the weekend.

On Saturday, Durham police officers were called to the area of Hillman Drive and Shoal Point Road for reports of unknown trouble. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 45-year-old woman “suffering from obvious signs of trauma.” She was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a news release issued Tuesday, Durham police identified the woman as Jennifer Polak.

Police said a male was taken into custody without incident at the scene. The suspect has since been identified as the boyfriend of Polak.

In a statement released by police on behalf of the family, Polak was remembered as a “kind, caring, beautiful person” who “brought sunshine into the lives of everyone she met.”

“She was the devoted mother of two young men whom she adored. They are absorbing the news of her death with the support of their father. Her grieving parents, sister, grandmother, uncles, aunts and extended family cannot believe that she is gone,” the statement reads. “Those who knew Jenn through her work will remember that she had a vocation and a passion for working with young children.”

Kyle Severin, 35, is charged with second-degree murder in connection with Polak’s death.

Anyone with information on Polak’s death is being asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5223. If you or anyone you know is a victim of domestic violence, please reach out for help.