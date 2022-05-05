

The Canadian Press





Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says Canadian airlines are standing by to help bring charter flights of Ukrainian refugees to Canada as soon as some logistical hurdles are overcome.

More than five million Ukrainians fled their home country to elsewhere in Europe after Russia launched its invasion in late February.

The federal government has set up some specific immigration programs to help Ukrainians who want to come to Canada, either temporarily or permanently.

Alghabra said last month that Ottawa had deals with airlines to bring charter flights to Canada.

He says today that it is proving harder than expected to pull flights together because the refugees are not all in the same place.

Alghabra says many are also no longer in the location they were when they applied for a Canadian visa, making it more challenging to arrange air transfers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2022.