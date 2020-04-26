

All publicly-funded schools in Ontario will remain closed until at least May 31 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Education Minister Stephen Lecce has announced.

Ontario schools were initially closed for two weeks following March Break in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19. The government then extended the closure through at least May 4, though Premier Doug Ford later said that it was unrealistic to think that children would be able to return to classes by that point.

In a news release issued on Sunday afternoon, Lecce said that the decision to extend the closure through the end of May was based on “expert advice” from public health officials.

He said that “if necessary, the closure may be extended further to protect the health and safety of Ontario’s school communities.”

“We will do whatever it takes to keep our students safe,” he said in the release. “The government is taking a careful approach which provides our medical experts the time to review the modelling and make the best decision for the safety of our students and the future of learning.”

While a number of other provinces have announced the cancellation of in-person classes for the rest of the year, Ontario has so far refused to do the same.

The province has also said that all students will still receive final marks. Those marks will be partially based on students participation in a e-learning program launched in late March. .

“Regardless of what transpires over the coming weeks, Ontario’s students will be able to complete their school year with confidence,” Lecce said in the release.

In an effort to increase instruction time amid the protracted closure of schools, Lecce said that the province will replace the remainder of professional activity (PA) days and examination days with instruction time. He said that they will also introduce an “expanded summer learning program that will focus on credit recovery, supports for vulnerable students, and course upgrading.”

