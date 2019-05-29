

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





If you don’t happen to have the mint required to buy a ticket to one of the NBA Finals games at Scotiabank Arena, don’t fret.

There are plenty of other places to watch the game in the company of hundreds and if not thousands of fellow fans.

First, there is the original Jurassic Park, outside of the game arena in Maple Leafs Square.

Toronto police say that for the first game hosted on Thursday night, the area around Maple Leafs Square, consisting of Bremner Boulevard between Lake Shore Boulevard West and York Street, will be closed to vehicle traffic between 7 a.m. and midnight.

York Street between Lake Shore Boulevard West and Front Street, along with Bremner Boulevard between Simcoe and York streets, will be closed to vehicle traffic from 1 p.m. to midnight.

A planned early closure of TTC’s Line 1 has been cancelled on Thursday, meaning trains will be running to take fans to and from Union Station.

After Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Final against Milwaukee, fans spilled out of Jurassic Park and onto Front Street and other areas of downtown.

While Mississauga and Brampton announced plans for similar “Jurassic Park” style rallies to watch Game 1, several other Ontario cities are also getting in on the action.

Burlington’s Civic Square will host a viewing of the game Thursday night, starting at 8:30 p.m. On Sunday, festivities there will start ahead of Game 2 at 7:30 p.m.

Farther afield in Kingston, the city says it will broadcast the first four games of the series from its Springer Market Square.

Thursday’s broadcast starts at 9 p.m. Fans are asked to bring their own seating.

The cities of Vaughan, Pickering, Halton Hills, Newmarket, Midland and Windsor have also been granted permission to broadcast the games live in public.

The City of Halifax also says it has secured rights to broadcast the games in a public venue in the city.

Cineplex says it will broadcast the games for free at 33 of its theatres across the country.

Game 1 gets underway in Toronto at 9 p.m.