A period of freezing rain for Toronto and parts of the GTA is forcing some local school boards to cancel bus service and close schools.

York Region: The YRDSB says all bus services are cancelled and all schools are closed today. The YCDSB says bus service is cancelled today but all of its schools are open.

Peel Region: Buses to St. Andrew, St. Peter, St. Benedict and Robert F. Hall, and buses in STOPR ZONE 3 are cancelled today. All other DPCDSB schools are open. No buses are running to PDSB schools in Zone 3.

Halton Region: All Halton District School Board and Halton Catholic District School Board schools are open but bus service is cancelled in Zone 3.

Toronto: No bus cancellations and all schools are open.

Durham: No bus cancellations and all schools are open.

Simcoe County: All bus service serving schools in Simcoe County is cancelled,

Waterloo Region: All WRDSB and WCDSB schools are closed due to freezing rain risk.

Guelph: All Upper Grand District School Board schools are closed today due to inclement weather.

