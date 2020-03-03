

Chris Fox, CP24.com





An alleged impaired driver was taken into custody after they became involved in a collision while travelling in the wrong direction on the Gardiner Expressway.

Police say that the driver was headed eastbound on the westbound Gardiner when they were involved in a collision near the exit to the northbound Don Valley Parkway just after 5 a.m.

All eastbound lanes on the Gardiner were blocked for about an hour following the crash; however the highway has since fully reopened.

Police say that there were no serious injuries reported.