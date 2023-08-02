An alleged impaired driver has been arrested after they were found slumped over the steering wheel in a slow-moving vehicle on Highway 401 near Whitby on Tuesday night, police say.

Police say that officers were travelling eastbound on the highway near Thickson Road at around 9:45 p.m. when they observed a vehicle in the fast lane that “appeared to be stationary.”

Police say that upon closer inspection the officers determined that the driver was slumped over the steering wheel and their vehicle was moving forward slowly.

“Police placed their cruiser in front of the moving vehicle to force it to come to a stop. Police had to break the window as the suspect was ureresponsive,” a news release issued on Wednesday notes. “Upon gaining entry to the vehicle, the suspect was found to be impaired.”

Police say that the suspect, a 26-year-old Toronto man, refused to provide a breath sample and was charged with impaired operation and failure to comply with a demand.

He was released on an undertaking but his vehicle was impounded and his licence was suspended.