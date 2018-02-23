

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police will announce today that alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur is facing additional charges, a source confirms to CP24.

The 66-year-old landscaper is currently facing five counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Andrew Kinsman, Selim Esen, Majeed Kayhan, Soroush Mahmudi and Dean Lisowic but police have repeatedly said that they anticipate laying further charges in the case.

News of the additional charges comes two weeks after police revealed that they recovered the remains of six people, including Kinsman, in large planters at a Leaside home connected to McArthur. Excavation at that property ended on Feb. 14 and the home was released back to its owners after officers said no other human remains were found.

Meanwhile, police continue to search through McArthur’s Thorncliffe Park apartment for evidence and have said that they expect to be at the address for the foreseeable future.

A police news conference is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. at police headquarters on College Street. Detective Sergeant Hank Idsinga will be providing today’s update.

So far, all five of McArthur's alleged victims have had connections to the city's Gay Village.