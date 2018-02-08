

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The remains of at least six people have been found in planters at a Leaside property connected to alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur, police say.

According to Det. Sgt. Hank Idsinga, the remains recovered so far include body parts belonging to Andrew Kinsman and five other individuals that have not yet been identified.

McArthur is currently facing five counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Kinsman, Selim Esen, Majeed Kayhan, Soroush Mahmudi and Dean Lisowick.

“I do anticipate more charges being laid,” Idsinga told reporters outside the home on Mallory Crescent on Thursday. “I don’t have a timetable for that, I don’t have a number for that but I do expect that more charges will eventually be laid.”

Idsinga said that police have the DNA profiles of at least two of other men whom McArthur is charged with the murder of, though he refused to speculate on whether the remains located might belong to one of those men.

He said that police “haven’t ruled out” that the remains may belong to people other than those whom police have previously identified as victims.

“It is getting bigger and we are getting more resources are we go along, so it is going to be a very, very extensive investigation,” he said.

Excavation of backyard beginning today

Officers have been at a property on Mallory Crescent, where McArthur stored landscaping tools, since his arrest last month.

Idsinga told reporters on Thursday that police have now concluded their investigation inside the home, permitting the owners to return to the property as early as later tonight.

He said that work will now begin on excavating the backyard under the supervision of a forensic anthropologist, a process that he estimated will take at least a week,

“We have scanned the area with the OPP’s ground penetrating radar, we have identified some spots in there that we are interested in and we have been heating that ground now for over a week,” he said. “I am led to believe that it is probably still not completely thawed so we hope to dig down until we can’t dig any more, it may be a matter of inches, and then we may have to leave it for a day or two, let it thaw some more and then continuing digging. It is going to be a long process.”

Police know precise day Kinsman was murdered

Idsinga said that police “know the exact day” that Kinsman was murdered and can pinpoint the deaths of the other victims to “within weeks.”

He said that police have identified another site that they may consider excavating depending on what they find at the property on Mallory Crescent.

Meanwhile, he said that forensic investigators continue to sift through the 15 planters that have been taken from various properties connected to McArthur.