Alligator spotted in Brampton was a beaver: police
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated file photo.
Published Friday, May 1, 2020 10:03PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, May 2, 2020 9:12AM EDT
Peel Regional Police say the alligator someone spotted in a drainage pond in Brampton was a beaver.
Const. Akhil Mooken said someone called police on their non-emergency line, reporting that an alligator was spotted in a storm drainage pond in the area of Creditview and James Potter roads.
The animal was described as five-to-six-foot long.