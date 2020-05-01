Peel Regional Police say the alligator someone spotted in a drainage pond in Brampton was a beaver.

Const. Akhil Mooken said someone called police on their non-emergency line, reporting that an alligator was spotted in a storm drainage pond in the area of Creditview and James Potter roads.

The animal was described as five-to-six-foot long.

After checking video from the area, Peel Regional Police say animal control informed them the animal was a beaver.