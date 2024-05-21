An altercation over fireworks led to a stabbing on the Martin Goodman Trail late Monday night, Toronto police say.

The incident occurred near Lake Shore Boulevard West and Parkside Drive at around 10:45 p.m.

“It was reported that two groups of males were pointing fireworks at each other which escalated into a physical altercation,” police said in an email to CP24.

Police said they located a man in his 30s suffering from stab wounds and he was transported to hospital for treatment. Police said the man was stabbed in the back but investigators were unable to provide an update on his condition.

A second male victim made his own way to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and police have not yet released any information on possible suspects.