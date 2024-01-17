Film and television production company Amazon MGM Studios has entered into an agreement with Toronto’s Pinewood Studios for exclusive use of its facilities in future productions.

In a Jan. 17 news conference, the production giant confirmed its multi-year commitment to the Canadian studio space, including the use of five new sound stages with accompanying workshops and office spaces, totalling approximately 160,000 square feet.

“Our vision for the new facilities here is to leverage all of what’s great about producing in Toronto and Ontario,” Amazon MGM Studio’s head of Worldwide Production, Tim Clawson said. ”It’s the support of the infrastructure, it’s the support of the tax credit, it’s the support of the really great crews that you have there.”

So far, more than 40 television series and films have been shot in Canada by Amazon MGM Studios, including The Handmaid’s Tale, Schitt’s Creek and the Murdoch Mysteries among others.

The agreement will focus on commissioning content from Canadian creators and rely on local talent of seamstresses to actors, which officials say will make the industry an economic driver in the city.

“The film and television industry is an important and economic driver for our city,” Mayor Olivia Chow said. “Right here in the city it employs more than 35,000 Torontonians, it contributes more than 2.6 billion dollars to our local economy, and is set to grow significantly over the next 10-years.”

MORE INVESTMENTS THROUGHOUT PROVINCE: FORD

According to Ontario Creates – an agency of the provincial government that works to increase economic development, investment and collaboration in its creative industries – there were 419 productions filmed in the province in 2022. They accounted for over $3.1 billion in revenue, and amplify a continued growth in the industry in the last few years.

Going forward, the Doug Ford government announced a $5 billion target in film and television production. The premier said that they will ‘cut red tape and keep taxes and fees low’ in the industry, while creating conditions in the province that attract both investments and jobs.

“We’re not only going to be producing movies, or on set, what we can do is create the conditions and environment to attract investments and jobs, and we’re doing just that,” Ford said at the news conference. “We’re cutting red tape and we’re keeping taxes and fees low. We’ve reduced the burden of taxes and regulations off the backs of businesses to the amount of $8 billion every single year.”

In addition, Ford said that they have expanded the Ontario Film and Tax Credit to include online productions, and plans to spend over $906 million on cultural and media tax credits and invest $6 million towards the film industry in Norther Ontario.

“We’re working closely with all levels of government and organizations, like Ontario Creates, to ensure our producers at home and around the world know that there’s no better place to create content than right here in Ontario,” he said.