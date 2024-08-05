An amber alert has been cancelled after a 14-year-old girl who was last seen in Kitchener, Ont. was found safe.

Ontario Amber Alert has been cancelled. The child has been located safe. — AMBER Alert Ontario (@AMBERAlertONT) August 5, 2024

Waterloo Regional Police issued an alert for Kaylee Conway shortly after 7 p.m. on Sunday.

She was described as white, five feet tall, and 110 pounds with blonde hair.

They did not provide any information about a possible suspect.

Amber Alerts are issued if police believe that a child has been abducted and is in grave danger.