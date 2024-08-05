Amber alert cancelled after 14-year-old girl found safe
A Waterloo Regional Police officer is seen in Waterloo, Ontario on Thursday, June 29, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nicole Osborne)
Published Monday, August 5, 2024 7:30PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, August 5, 2024 8:17PM EDT
An amber alert has been cancelled after a 14-year-old girl who was last seen in Kitchener, Ont. was found safe.
Ontario Amber Alert has been cancelled. The child has been located safe.— AMBER Alert Ontario (@AMBERAlertONT) August 5, 2024
Waterloo Regional Police issued an alert for Kaylee Conway shortly after 7 p.m. on Sunday.
She was described as white, five feet tall, and 110 pounds with blonde hair.
They did not provide any information about a possible suspect.
Amber Alerts are issued if police believe that a child has been abducted and is in grave danger.
Kaylee has been located safely.— Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) August 5, 2024
Thank you to the public for your assistance. pic.twitter.com/S3MmJ2LOrR