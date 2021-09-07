TORONTO -- Police in Barrie have located a 3-year-old girl who they allege was taken by her father on Monday afternoon.

In a news release investigators said they are concerned for the well-being of a 3-year old girl, and her father, 27-year old David Cave.

An Amber Alert was broadcast across the province just before 1:45 a.m. Tuesday and identified Cave as a suspect.

The two were last seen Monday afternoon at approximately 2:15 p.m. in the Lampman Park area in the city's west-end.

The alert was cancelled just before 5 a.m. when police said the toddler was found unharmed.