Amber Alert cancelled after 3-year-old Barrie girl found safe
A Barrie police cruiser is seen in this undated file image.
Published Tuesday, September 7, 2021 1:59AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 7, 2021 5:09AM EDT
TORONTO -- Police in Barrie have located a 3-year-old girl who they allege was taken by her father on Monday afternoon.
In a news release investigators said they are concerned for the well-being of a 3-year old girl, and her father, 27-year old David Cave.
An Amber Alert was broadcast across the province just before 1:45 a.m. Tuesday and identified Cave as a suspect.