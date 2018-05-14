Amber Alert cancelled after Gorham, Ont. boy found safe
An OPP cruiser is seen in this undated image. (Dave Chidley / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Web Staff, CP24.com
Published Monday, May 14, 2018 11:44AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, May 14, 2018 12:58PM EDT
An Amber Alert has been cancelled after a Gorham, Ont. boy was found safe.
Police issued the alert at around 11:30 a.m. Monday after the boy was reported missing in Gorham, north of Thunder Bay, Ont.
At around 12:45 p.m., police said the boy had been found safe.