An eight-year-old boy who was abducted from Thunder Bay has been located safe.

An Amber Alert was issued on Tuesday afternoon in an effort to locate the boy who was believed to have been taken by a 28-year-old man.

Police said the boy was last seen on Monday evening in Thunder Bay. A command post was set up in the area of John Street and Valley Street as the search for the boy ramped up.

The alert was cancelled just after 8:30 p.m. No details have been released about where the boy was located.

Police did say the 28-year-old suspect was found in a rural area in the city's northside at around 8:15 p.m.

He was arrested without incident, police added. He is facing charges of abduction, forcible confinement and breach of a release order.