Amber Alert cancelled after twins found safe
Share:
Published Friday, December 9, 2022 9:18PM EST
Last Updated Friday, December 9, 2022 10:14PM EST
The teenage twins who went missing in Alliston have been found safe, police say.
An Amber Alert was issued for the 13-year-old brother and sister just after 9 p.m. It was later cancelled an hour later.
Police have not said where the children were located. The circumstances leading to their disappearances are still unknown.
In the alert, police said they were looking for two female suspects.