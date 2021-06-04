Ottawa police have issued an Amber Alert for a one year-old girl early Friday morning.

Abby Mathewsie has been missing since 1:55 a.m. and was last seen in the area of Carling Avenue and Pinecrest Road in west Ottawa.

Abby is described as tanned, standing at two feet, 20 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a navy blue Montreal Canadiens onesie and has a feeding tube in her nose.

The suspect has been identified as Miriam, a white, 70-year-old woman, standing at five feet six inches tall, 130 pounds with grey hair. She was last seen wearing a winter coat.

The Ontario Provincial Police have released a surveillance image of the suspect.

No information has been released about a suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.