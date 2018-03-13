

The Canadian Press





Montreal police have issued an Amber Alert for a missing boy.

Investigators are seeking the public's help in finding 10-year-old Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou, who was last seen on Monday at about noon.

It is believed he was headed to a friend's house.

The boy's parents live in the north-end borough of Ahuntsic-Cartierville.

Police say the boy, who is black, has black hair and black eyes and is French-speaking.

Before disappearing, he was wearing a black coat with a hood, grey pants and yellow shoes.

Anyone with information is being asked to call 911 or 514-393-1133.

More coming.