Amber Alert issued for missing 10-year-old Montreal boy
Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou, 10, is shown in a handout image. (SPVM/Twitter)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, March 13, 2018 2:48PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, March 13, 2018 2:57PM EDT
Montreal police have issued an Amber Alert for a missing boy.
Investigators are seeking the public's help in finding 10-year-old Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou, who was last seen on Monday at about noon.
It is believed he was headed to a friend's house.
The boy's parents live in the north-end borough of Ahuntsic-Cartierville.
Police say the boy, who is black, has black hair and black eyes and is French-speaking.
Before disappearing, he was wearing a black coat with a hood, grey pants and yellow shoes.
Anyone with information is being asked to call 911 or 514-393-1133.
More coming.