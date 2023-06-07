Part of Lakeshore Boulevard will be shut down on Saturday morning for the annual Ride to Conquer Cancer.

The event, which raises money for cancer research at the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, begins at 8:30 a.m.

More than 4,000 cyclists are expected to take part in the ride, which begins at Exhibition Place.

The following roads will be shut down starting at 8 a.m.:

Westbound Lakeshore Boulevard West from Strachan Avenue to Windermere Avenue

Northbound Windermere Avenue from Lakeshore Boulevard West to The Queensway

Westbound The Queensway from Windermere Avenue to The West Mall

Northbound The West Mall from The Queensway to Burnhamthorpe Avenue

Westbound Burnhamthorpe Avenue from The West Mall to Mill Road

Roads are expected to reopen beginning at 11 a.m.

“Drivers are advised to avoid the area due to road closures and to expect delays,” Toronto police said in a news release.