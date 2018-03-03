

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle near the Cedarbrae Mall in Scarborough on Friday night has succumbed to their injuries in hospital.

The collision happened at around 7:30 p.m. in the intersection of Daphne Road and Greencedar Circuit, which is near Lawrence Avenue and Markham Road.

The victim was initially rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition but later succumbed to their injuries.

It is 11th pedestrian to be fatally struck by a vehicle in the City of Toronto this year and third this week.

On Wednesday, Mayor John Tory called the preponderance of pedestrian deaths a crisis and said that the city cannot let the “carnage continue.”

Those remarks were made in the wake of Grade 6 student Duncan Xu being fatally struck by a vehicle shortly after leaving Kennedy Public School the day before.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Friday night’s collision.