Another portion of a luxury condo building being constructed in Welland, Ont., partially collapsed over the weekend.

The Ministry of Labour confirmed to CTV News Toronto that more of the Upper Vista Condominium building, located at 350 Prince Charles Drive, collapsed on Sunday at 10 a.m.

The initial incident took place on Feb. 21 just after 7 p.m. Home surveillance footage captured the crumble of the 226-unit, five-storey luxury sold-out Evertrust Developments condo building.

A day later, the city issued an Order to Remedy an Unsafe Building under the Building Code Act, requiring the structure to be “secured and remedied.”

A ministry spokesperson said no injuries were reported in the recent incident and that two inspectors along with the fire department and City of Welland building officials attended the site on Sunday.

Chief Building Official Jack Tosta said in a subsequent release that additional components of the building have endured “structural failure” on the south side, the same area as the initial collapse.

“The ministry has jurisdiction to conduct an investigation to determine if the condition of the building is safe to allow access for further evaluation of the structural engineering components,” Tosta said.

As a result, the existing security fencing is expanding “out of an abundance of caution,” including the continued closure of the canal in the area until further notice.

The cause of both incidents is unknown.

With files from CTV News Toronto's Abby O'Brien.