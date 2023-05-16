The group of construction companies responsible for the Eglinton Crosstown LRT is planning to sue, Metrolinx says.

In a statement released Tuesday morning, Metrolinx said Crosslinx Transit Solutions (CTS) informed the government agency of its intention to litigate and stop working with the TTC, which will be responsible for operating the line when it’s up and running.

“This is another unacceptable delay tactic by CTS at a time when they should be submitting a credible schedule to Metrolinx for completing the project,” Metrolinx President and CEO Phil Verster said in a statement. “CTS’s behaviour continues to be disappointing, especially for our Toronto communities who have been waiting patiently for the completion of this project.”

In a statement issued to CTV News Toronto, a spokesperson for the TTC said their operators remain ready to train as soon as construction is completed and that it has not been notified of any legal action against them.

The development comes amid a lack of clarity about when the project will actually be finished.

Last month, Ontario Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney -- who said she was "extremely dissapointed" by the news during question period Tuesday -- explained CTS has yet to deliver a “credible schedule” for the line’s completion. Shovels first went into the ground in 2011.

The opening of the $5.5 billion project was initially set for 2020.

Delays brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain issues have pushed the project back a number of times with a reported opening date now slated for 2024.

This isn’t the first time Crosslinx has filed a lawsuit in connection with the project. Crosslinx sued Metrolinx and Infrastructure Ontario in the past, saying they should not be held responsible for delays related to the pandemic.

A judge eventually sided with the consortium and the two sides renegotiated an agreement, which would have seen the line substantially completed by this past fall.

Verster went on to say in Tuesday’s statement that it would defend itself against the “latest legal challenge by CTS as we have done several times before.”

“The cost of CTS’s delays is for CTS to bear. Metrolinx is already withholding significant payments for poor performance.”

In an interview with CP24, Verster said there is “no substance” to the CTS’s claims, which remain unclear until court documents are filed.

“This is about money at a time when we are driving the project and supporting all of the parties to complete the project and CTS is making more commercial claims,” he said.

At this point, he said, it does not appear that the project will be finished in 2023, though crews will continue to work during the impending lawsuit.

Verster added Metrolinx was “a little surprised” by the news of the litigation, but hopes CTS will still deliver a credible schedule of completion by Thursday.

“We have faced many different litigations from CTS on this project. Every time, [we] resolve it with success… Our objective is as always to put it to the side, resolve it through due process, and focus the project team on completing the project.”

Verster has previously said there are as many as 260 quality issues with the project that need to be rectified..

CTV News Toronto has reached out to CTS for comment but did not receive a response by publication.

'EXTREMELY FRUSTRATED': MCKELVIE

Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie issued a statement following the news of the impending litigation saying she is “extremely frustrated.”

“We want to see this resolved in a boardroom, not a courtroom,” she said on Twitter. “People need to come together, solve the problems plaguing this provincial project and get this very important transit line open.”

McKelvie added she has spoken with Mulroney and that she hopes Premier Doug Ford will set up a roundtable discussion to “hammer out a solution.”

This morning, we were notified Crosslinx intends to commence litigation against Metrolinx over the Eglinton Crosstown. This is disappointing and on behalf of all Toronto residents, I am extremely frustrated by this latest news.



“I'm happy to be there to represent the City of Toronto. We're happy to help them in any way that we can to continue to put pressure on to the contractor to get this work done,” she said.

