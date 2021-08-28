Toronto Pearson Airport has issued a statement instructing travellers departing Saturday to arrive early.

The airport says it is expecting an “anti-mask” protest to take place at terminal three from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

“We do not expect any significant operational impacts, but we kindly ask that passengers scheduled to depart from Terminal 3 give themselves plenty of time by arriving early,” the airport tweeted Saturday morning.

In accordance with public health measures, Toronto Pearson is currently requiring that all passengers and airport employees wear masks within the airport, except for children under the age of two or when eating and drinking.