An anti-masker has been charged with breaking federal quarantine rules after allegedly attending a rally in Toronto with 500 unmasked people less than two weeks after returning to Canada.

According to Toronto police, a man and woman were ordered to quarantine for 14 days after arriving in Canada at Toronto Person International Airport on Sept 20.

Police said the man, who has been identified as King City resident Christopher Saccoccia, was spotted in the Yonge-Dundas Square area on Sept. 26 and was issued a provincial offence notice for breaching the Quarantine Act order.

Saccoccia, who identifies by the name Chris Sky, has spoken out against public health measure in Canada during the pandemic. He has participated in several events advocating against wearing masks, including a protest in Toronto where he boarded multiple TTC vehicles maskless.

Police alleged that on Oct. 3, Saccoccia and a woman identified as Jennifer Saccoccia, also from King City, went to a rally at Yonge-Dundas Square that was attended by 500 non-mask wearing people.

They have both since been charged with failure to comply with an order prohibiting or subjecting to any condition the entry into Canada.

These are the first criminal changes laid by Toronto police since the start of the pandemic for breaking the quarantine act. The charges have not been proven in court.

The man and woman are scheduled appear in court at Old City Hall on Nov. 12.

Anyone with further information is being asked to contact police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.