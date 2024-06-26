

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Apple says Canadians will soon get access to a program providing them with the parts, tools and manuals they need to fix their own devices.

The tech giant says the self-service repair program will make its debut in 2025, likely in the first few months of the year.

The program will offer support for 42 Apple products ranging from the latest MacBook Airs to mobile devices as far back as iPhone 12.

Customers will have to pay for any parts and rent tools necessary to make necessary repairs but will get access to manuals and diagnostic software that helps troubleshoot issues for free.

When Canada receives access to the program next year, it will be the 34th country to be able to self-repair Apple devices.

It comes as Ottawa continues to pursue an amendment to the Copyright Act that would make repairs carried out by consumers easier and more affordable. The amendment passed in the House of Commons last year but is still being considered by the Senate.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 26, 2024.