

Web Staff , CP24.com





The appointment of incoming OPP commissioner Ron Taverner has been delayed until the province’s integrity commissioner finishes a review of Premier Doug Ford involvement in the hiring process, CTV News Toronto has learned.

The postponement was requested by Taverner in an email to Community Safety Minister Sylvia Jones.

“While the government has full confidence in Mr. Taverner, we will respect his request for a delay in his appointment, until such time as the Integrity Commissioner has conducted a review of the selection process,” Jones wrote in a statement.

NDP MPP Kevin Yarde asked the integrity commissioner to investigate Premier Doug Ford and Taverner’s appointment under the Members’ Integrity Act. It is not clear how long the investigation will take.

The appointment has been heavily scrutinized given Ford’s longtime friendship with Taverner, who until Friday was a superintendent with the Toronto Police Service.

Ford previously said he had “zero influence” in Taverner’s appointment.

Last week, Interim OPP Commissioner Brad Blair formally asked Paul Dubé, the province’s ombudsman, to look into the hiring.

In Blair’s letter to the ombudsman, he said there are “growing concerns” from the public and members of the legislature about the process.

The initial job posting required applicants to have served at the rank of deputy police chief or higher or assistant commissioner or higher in a major police service, experience Taverner did not have.

The government later lowered the experience required for the position after the job was posted.

“If the hiring process remains enveloped in questions of political interference, the result will be irreparable damage to police independence in the third largest deployed police service in North America,” Blair wrote in his letter to Dubé.

Sources tell CTV News that cabinet has now decided to relieve Blair from the role of interim commissioner.

Gary Couture, who is currently the deputy commissioner and provincial commander for field operations, is expected to take over the position of interim commissioner until at least the end of March, sources say.

Taverner was originally expected to assume the role of commissioner on Dec. 17.

-With files from CTV Toronto's Queen's Park Bureau Chief Colin D'Mello