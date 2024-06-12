An argument led to a stabbing on a TTC bus in Etobicoke that left two people injured late Wednesday afternoon, Toronto police said.

Officers received a call for a stabbing near Berry and Park Lawn roads, north of the Queensway, shortly before 6 p.m.

Two males were reportedly having a verbal argument on a TTC bus and stabbed each other, police said.

When officers arrived, they located one of the males with a stab wound. He was taken to the hospital and was later placed under police custody.

Police said the second male fled the scene but was later located by officers. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Toronto paramedics told CP24 that they also tended to a woman at the scene suffering from minor injuries.

It is unclear if the two males know each other and what led to the argument.