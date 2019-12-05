

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Two boys are facing a raft of charges after allegedly carjacking a man at gunpoint at York University last month, leaving the car behind because they could not use a manual transmission.

Investigators from Toronto police 31 Division say that at 3 a.m. on Nov. 28, a 22-year-old victim parked his car at a “secure” parking lot on The Chimneystack Road on York’s campus.

As he got out of the vehicle, two male suspects waiting in the lot began to follow him.

“As the victim neared one of the university buildings, he was ambushed from behind and put into a headlock,” investigators said Thursday.

One of the two suspects allegedly drew a handgun and pressed its barrel against the victim’s stomach, demanding he hand over his belongings.

The victim gave up his keys, his phone, some cash, and other items, and the two suspects then moved to drive away in the victim’s car.

But upon accessing the car, both victims realized it had a manual transmission and they would not be able to drive it.

So they allegedly took items from inside the car and fled the scene on foot.

Sometime later, officers conducted a search of a home in the Jane Street and Finch Avenue West area.

Officers allegedly found a semi-automatic handgun during the search.

Two boys, aged 15 and 17, were arrested after the search.

The 15-year-old boy is facing 18 charges including forcible confinement, robbery with a firearm and two counts of weapons dangerous.

The 17-year-old boy was charged with ten offences including forcible confinement, pointing a firearm, robbery with a firearm and weapons dangerous.

Both suspects appeared in court at 2201 Finch Avenue West on Tuesday.

Neither can be identified per the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.