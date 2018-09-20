

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police say that an arrest has been made in connection with two high-profile murders in Hamilton and Woodbridge last year.

Members of the Hamilton Police Service, York Regional Police and the RCMP’s Hamilton-Niagara Detachment have been conducting a joint forces investigation into the murders of veterinary technician Mila Barberi and reputed mobster Angelo Musitano since January.

Barberi, 28, was gunned down in broad daylight on March 14, 2017 as she sat in a car parked outside a business on Caster Avenue, in the Highway 7 and Weston Road area. Barberi’s boyfriend, identified as a 40-year-old man, was also wounded by the gunfire but sustained only minor injuries.

Musitano, meanwhile, was shot to death as he sat in his pickup truck in the driveway of his home on Chesapeake Drive in Hamilton on May 2, 2017.

Police have previously said that they do not believe Barberi was the intended victim of the homicide; however they have not provided further information about who the shooter may have been targeting.

In January, police did release surveillance footage of the suspected gunman in the shooting of Barberi as well as a brief description of a getaway vehicle that they said was used in both murders.

“The evidence connecting the murders of Mila Barberi and Angelo Musitano includes a similar modus operandi, the black Honda Civic and the physical appearance of the killer. There is also other evidence which I cannot get into at the time due to the ongoing investigations,” Hamilton Police Det. Sgt. Peter Thom told reporters at the time.

Today’s news conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. at Hamilton police headquarters.