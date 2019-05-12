

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





An arrest has been made in connection with a video that shows a man dressed as the Joker stealing a tip jar from a dessert restaurant in Kensington Market last weekend.

An investigation by Toronto police was prompted after Wafels & More posted security camera footage of the incident online on May 6.

The video, which has no audio and has been viewed thousands of times, shows a man walk into the restaurant with white paint on his face and his hair dyed green. He approaches a cash register and speaks to a woman working at the establishment. The woman then turns her back to the man before he is seen putting what appears to be a jar of money in his jacket.

“Summer is approaching and the thieves are back,” the description of the online video reads. “I was waiting for Batman to save the day but he didn’t show up.”

“If anyone has a good tip on how to secure the tip jar feel free to share.”

After viewing the video, investigators said the incident captured in the security footage took place on May 5.

On Sunday, 29-year-old Timothy Lubin, of Toronto, was arrested in connection with the investigation. He has been charged with one count of theft.

Lubin is scheduled to appear in court on Monday morning.