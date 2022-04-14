One of the two suspects who allegedly assaulted a woman in Richmond Hill weeks before she was abducted has been arrested, while the other remains at large.

York Regional Police announced Thursday the arrest of 23-year-old Riyasat Singh of Brampton in connection with the assault that occurred on December 20, 2021, in an underground parking garage on King William Crescent, near Yonge Street and Bantry Avenue.

Police said they received a call about a female that was attacked and struck with a frying pan. A concerned citizen was able to intervene, police said, and the suspects fled in a vehicle.

It was recovered within hours of the assault and was later determined to have been stolen in Toronto.

The victim, 37-year-old Elnaz Hajtamiri, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

As a result of their investigation, police were able to identify two suspects, and on Wednesday, they arrested Singh in Brampton.

He is facing attempted murder, attempted kidnapping, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and mischief under $5,000.

Police said the other suspect, identified as 23-year-old Harshdeep Binner, is being sought on a Canada-wide warrant. He is wanted for attempted murder, attempted kidnapping, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and mischief under $5,000.

Police believe the two suspects are either involved in Hajtamiri’s disappearance or can identify those who are responsible.

“Our officers continue to work closely with the Ontario Provincial Police regarding its ongoing investigation into the abduction of Elnaz Hajtamiri,” York Regional Police said.

Hajtamiri has been missing since Jan. 12, when police believe she was abducted from her home on Trailwood Place in Wasaga Beach.

According to the Ontario Provincial Police, who is leading the abduction investigation, three Black males dressed in police gear forced their way into Hajtimiri’s home and took her.

The suspects fled with Hajtamiri in what is believed to be a white, 2016-2022 model Lexus RX sport utility vehicle.

The OPP held a news conference earlier this week, renewing their appeal for information on the incident.

“It is at this point that despite appeals for information on the vehicle from Hajtamiri’s abduction or any person involved in either incident, there has been no information to provide either a motive or a rationale for these crimes,” Det. Insp. Martin Graham said at a virtual press conference Tuesday morning.

Graham added that police have not received any ransom demand.

Hajtamiri’s mother, Fariba, who lives in Iran, also plead with the public to help police find her daughter.

“I beg of you as a mother to guide us and tell us anything you know,” she said when translated to English in a video released during the news conference.

“Please, I beg of you to help us. We are living a desperate life.”

- With files from Kerrisa Wilson