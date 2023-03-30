Toronto police have made an arrest in connection with a gunpoint sexual assault in Scarborough earlier this month.

On March 10, a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted just after 4 a.m. near the intersection of Danforth Avenue and Robinson Avenue. It is believed the suspect had a firearm at the time of the assault.

Akrem Mohammed, 38, of Toronto, has been arrested in connection with this incident. He has been charged with aggravated assault, sexual assault, aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault with a weapon, uttering threats, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a danger weapon.

Police believe there may be more victims. This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with any further information is encouraged to come forward.