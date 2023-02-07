Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a rash of bank robberies that have taken place across Toronto over a three-month period.

A total of nine robberies took place between Nov. 4 and Feb. 2, with most of them occurring in Etobicoke and parts of Toronto’s west end.

Police say that in each of the robberies a single suspect would enter the banks and approach the tellers while wearing a mask to disguise his identity.

He would then indicate that he was armed with a gun and make a demand for cash, police say. In several of the incidents a handgun was also produced.

Last week, police issued an arrest warrant for 59-year-old Daniel Clatney in connection with seven of the robberies.

Following that release investigators determined that the suspect was also responsible for two additional robberies, including one that occurred the same day that the arrest warrant was publicized.

Clatney was subsequently taken into custody on Monday, with assistance from the 22 Division Major Crime Unit.

He is charged with 21 offences, including five counts of robbery with a firearm.