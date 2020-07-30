

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





An arrest warrant has been issued for a 19-year-old man in connection with the alleged carjacking of a pickup truck while a child was inside in Mississauga last week as well as several robberies in the Greater Toronto Area.

Peel police said officers located a suspect vehicle with another vehicle in the underground parking garage of an apartment building in the area of Burnhamthorpe Road and Confederation Parkway on July 26.

The suspect vehicle, a white Nissan Altima, was used by two suspects to flee following allegedly robbing a pharmacy in the area of Credit Woodlands and McBride Avenue around 6:45 p.m.

Police said a total of four suspects were in the garage. All are wanted in connection with a series of violent armed robberies in Toronto, Mississauga, Kitchener, and Barrie this month.

The suspects attempted to flee the area, police said, as officers from the tactical unit tried to stop the two vehicles.

"During this interaction, one of the suspects, later identified as Ridwan Dalmar, fired one round from a firearm in his possession," police said in a news release.

"The suspect vehicle was then also driven at officers who then returned fire to prevent them from being seriously injured or killed."

Officers were able to disable the two vehicles and arrested 20-year-old Dalmar and another suspect identified as 23-year-old Zakariya Dalmar.

Both are facing numerous charges, including knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Police said a loaded handgun with an extended magazine holding 31 rounds of ammunition was found in one of the vehicles and the stolen property from the pharmacy.

The two other suspects, who police believe were responsible for the pharmacy robbery earlier that night, managed to flee on foot.

According to police, one of the suspects approached a pickup truck where a family with children was inside.

The suspect allegedly entered the back of the truck, police said, and ordered the family to drive.

"In fear, the family all attempted to flee from the car. Before they were all able to escape, the suspect entered the driver's seat and fled the area with an 8-year-old child," police said.

Officers were able to track the truck and became engaged in a pursuit.

Police said while being pursued, the suspect allegedly threw the child out of the vehicle.

Officers were able to locate the child a short time later. She did not suffer any physical injuries.

The truck was later found abandoned less than four kilometres away near Eglinton Avenue and Creditview Road.

Following an extensive search of the area, police were unable to locate the suspect.

On Saturday, police released the images of the two outstanding suspects.

After working with investigators from Barrie, Waterloo, York and Toronto, Peel police said they were able to identify one of the suspects as Trestin Cassanova-Alman, of Mississauga.

He is wanted for kidnapping, seven counts of robbery, six counts of disguise with intent, two counts of dangerous driving, and possession of stolen property.

"Both parties pose a clear risk to the community who show absolutely no consideration for the impact of their crimes on their victims. This type of dangerous crime spree is unacceptable and needs to come to an end before anyone else is injured or traumatized," said Deputy Chief Nick Milinovich said in a statement.

The other outstanding suspect is described as male, Black, six-foot-two, weighs 160 lbs. He was wearing black pants, a zip-up jacket with a purple hood and shoulders and black lower part and black sleeves, a blue medical mask, and black gloves.

"They could have very easily ended in loss of innocent life," Peel police Chief Nishan Duraiappah said in a statement.

"We will not accept this and will continue to pursue these suspects and any others in an effort to prevent tragedy and protect community safety."

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the police by calling 905-453-2121 ext. 3410 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.