

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





An arrest warrant has been issued for a third suspect wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy in Malton nearly a year ago.

It happened behind an apartment complex near Morning Star and Goreway drives around 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 14, 2019.

Police said that a group of individuals were congregated at the rear of the building when two vehicles carrying a total of nine suspects pulled into the parking lot.

In a shocking surveillance footage released by police in July, it shows seven armed suspects getting out of the vehicles and immediately fanning out across the parking lot while the getaway drivers turned the vehicles around to allow for a quick exit.

A second video then shows the suspects opening fire on a group of more than a dozen individuals, who immediately take off on foot in search of safety.

When officers arrived, they located a 17-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim was identified as Jonathan Davis, who police said was an innocent bystander caught by the gunfire while waiting to be picked up by family members.

Five other victims, including a 13-year-old girl, a 16-year-old boy, two 17-year-old boys and a woman in her 50s, sustained serious injuries.

In July, two suspects who police believe were involved in the planning of the shooting were arrested and charged.

Police previously said the shooting pertained to a dispute between two different active gangs in the GTA.

On Thursday, police said a third suspect, who has been identified as 21-year-old Tyrone Lothian, of Brampton, is wanted for possession of a loaded firearm, discharge firearm with intent, and intentionally discharge a firearm recklessly.

Lothian is described as a Black male, stands five-foot-10, 200 lbs., with a medium build, shoulder-length braided black hair, and brown eyes.

“As we approach the one-year anniversary of this tragic incident, our investigators continue to work tirelessly to locate those responsible, bring them to justice, and provide closure to the family and friends of Johnathon Davis,” Peel police Deputy Nick Milinovich said in a statement.

“The impacts of gun violence are permanent. We will be relentless in our efforts to combat this violence and to protect other families from experiencing the needless loss it creates.”

Police said the investigation is ongoing and are appealing for anyone with information to call the Homicide and Missing Person Bureau or Crime Stoppers anonymously.