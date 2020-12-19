Several arrests have been made more than two months after one man was killed in a triple shooting in Toronto’s Downsview neighbourhood.

On Oct. 3, at around 5:15 a.m., Toronto police and paramedics responded to reports of a shooting in an apartment building at 18 Skipton Court., in the Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue area.

Officers located three people suffering from gunshot wounds inside a first-floor unit.

One man died from his injuries at the scene and two other victims were taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The relationship between the three victims is unknown.

The deceased has been identified as 36-year-old Gary Douglas Gallant, of Toronto.

On Nov. 23, police made their first arrest in the investigation.

Thirty-three year-old O'Keal Brown, of Toronto, has been charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder. He appeared in court on Nov. 24.

Almost a month later on Dec. 18, police arrested three more suspects in connection with the investigation.

Twenty-eight year-old Darlan James and Makeel Christie, 21, both of Toronto, have been charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Krystal Lawrence, 33, of Toronto, has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

All three accused are set to appear in court Saturday morning.