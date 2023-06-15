At least 15 people are dead following a serious collision in Manitoba, sources tell CTV News.

It happened on Highway 1 near Carberry, which is a community located approximately 170 kilometres to the west of Winnipeg.

So far few details are known about the circumstances surrounding the collision.

However, one individual who was driving along the highway earlier Thursday told CTV Winnipeg that she observed a semi truck with its front end crumpled and another vehicle that was badly damaged.

"There was nothing left of the vehicle," Tracy Leitch said, "I was almost in tears and almost had a panic attack. Like I just felt really sick to my stomach."

In a statement released on Thursday afternoon, Shared Health and Prairie Mountain Health confirmed that a “mass casualty response” is underway following the issuing of a “Code Orange.”

So far two STARS air ambulances have been called to the scene of the crash -– one from Winnipeg and one from Regina.

The Manitoba RCMP, meanwhile, says that it has “deployed all available resources” to respond to the incident.

“RCMP Major Crime Services are en route and will be taking carriage of the investigation,” a statement notes.

Police are expected to hold a news conference at 5:30 p.m. EST (4:30 p.m. local time) to provide more details about the collision.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.